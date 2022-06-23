Ayodhya: Man thrashed for kissing wife while bathing in Saryu river; probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Man thrashed in Ayodhya in apparent case of moral policing

A man was thrashed by a group of people while he was bathing with his wife in the Saryu river in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. According to Wednesday's official statement, the man was beaten up in an apparent case of moral policing.

Details said the man was abused and beaten up for kissing his wife while taking a bath in the Sarayu River.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the man being dragged away from his wife and beaten by several men in the vicinity.

One man is heard saying that "Such vulgarity will not be tolerated in Ayodhya."

The wife tries to protect her husband but fails to do so.

The couple is eventually kicked out of the water by the mob.

Meanwhile, the police have begun an investigation into the incident.

A police officer said the exact date of the incident was yet to be ascertained even though some people claimed it had happened at Ram ki Paudi ghat on Tuesday.

The officer said they had not received any complaint regarding it yet.

"However, we are investigating the matter and trying to find the couple and the miscreants who attacked them," the officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailesh Pandey said, "The matter is being probed."

(With inputs from PTI)

