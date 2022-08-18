Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Ayodhya: Groups of sadhus clash over share of temple offerings

Ayodhya: A clash erupted between two groups of sadhus early on Thursday. According to the police, the clash broke out over the share of temple offerings.

The incident took place at Narsingh temple under Ayodhya Kotwali Police Station around 4 am with a brief moment of panic when explosion-like sounds were heard.

The police said the fight broke out between the temple Mahant and its priest over an issue that started a couple of months ago.

"There was a dispute over the ownership and possession of the temple for the offerings and the income. We have detained both the parties involved in the clash,” Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said.

The CO, however, denied that any bomb exploding was heard during the fight.

“Some high decibel crackers were burst to create terror,” he said.

Till now no FIR has been registered by the police, however, the matter is being investigated, the CO added.

Before this year's Independence Day, a priest from Ayodhya was stopped from burning Pakistan's national flag and was sent back home.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Badosrai police station Amit Mishra said, "Mahant Paramhans Acharya of Ayodhya tried to burn the national flag of Pakistan at a function here. He was stopped and sent back to Ayodhya."

The priest tried to set alight the flag while he was addressing his followers.

He said the act is part of the Partition Day being observed on August 14 on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

