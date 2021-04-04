Ayodhya sadhu bludgeoned to death in sleep, body sent for post mortem

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Mahant Kanhaiya Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple was found dead at a Gaushala in Charanpaduka temple in Ayodhya. He was apparently bludgeoned to death in his sleep by unidentified assailants. Das was also the head of Gulchaman Baag of Basantia Patti.

Meanwhile, senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot. Several Naga sadhus and their followers gathered at the Charanpaduka temple to lodge their protest against the murder.

Extra police force was deployed to maintain peace and law and order.

According to Superintendent of Police V.P. Singh, primarily personal enmity seems to be the motive behind the murder of the sadhu.

Forensic experts have been called in to take fingerprints from the crime scene. The body has been sent for a post mortem examination.

The police is working on all possible angles behind the murder.

According to his mentor Ramauj, Mahant Kanhaiya Das was having a property dispute with Golu Das alias Shashikant Das. A related was pending in the local court. Golu Das has been detained for interrogation. (With IANS inputs)

