Ram Mandir: ISRO’s satellite captures grand Ayodhya temple’s picture from space | Pic inside

Ram Mandir Ayodhya: ISRO’s Indian Remote Sensing Satellite has captured a picture of Ayodhya showing how Ram Mandir looks like from space. In the picture shared by ISRO, the aerial view of the entire town is seen including Ram Temple, Ayodhya Dham railway station, Saryu river.

'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various other personalities from all walks of life including Amitabh Bachchan, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and others.

The entry into the temple will be from the east side and exit from the south side.

The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three-storeyed -- G+2, the temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said. Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple.

The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide and 161 feet high. Each floor of the temple will be 20 ft high and have a total of 392 pillars and 44 gates.

