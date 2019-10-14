Ayodhya dispute: Provide security to Sunni Waqf Board chief, Supreme Court directs UP govt

Supreme Court/PTI

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the Ayodhya title dispute case, on Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide adequate security to Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board chairman, Zufar Ahmad Farooqui, who has apprehended a threat to his life.

Farooqui had moved the apex court through Sriram Panchu, one of the three-member mediation panel formed by the court in order to seek an amiable solution to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

