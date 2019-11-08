Ayodhya: Timeline of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute

Ayodhya Conflict Timeline

In the history of Independent India, there have been conflicts and issues, court cases have lasted years and given out verdicts that have played a key role in shaping India as the country we know today. When we talk about the magnitude of the conflict, there has been none bigger than the Ayodhya issue also known as Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

The issue stretches all the way back to the 1500s when the Mughals first invaded India. And since then, the issue has been passed down from generation to generation, until now when the verdict of the Supreme Court of India is only days away.

Ayodhya verdict, which is expected to come anytime next week - is one of the most awaited one in India's history - be it political or judicial. The five-judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court is expected to give its verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. IndiaTvNews.com brings you the chronology of events leading up to the final verdict on Ayodhya case.

Ayodhya Dispute Timeline

1524: Babur enters India on the invitation of Daulat Khan Lodi and becomes the first Mughal ruler of India.

1528: The date of construction of the Babri Masjid is uncertain but the inscriptions on the Babri Masjid premises found in the 20th-century state that the mosque was built in 935 AH (1528–29) by Mir Baqi in accordance with the wishes of Babur.

First Violence

1853: First incident of communal violence over the Ayodhya issue is recorded in the year 1853 under the rule of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah of Awadh. This was the first time that the Hindu community representatives claimed that the Mosque was built after the demolition of a Hindu temple.

1859: By this time Hindus and Muslims both started praying at the site. The issue of possession of the site led to more communal clashes. The Britishers built a fence that divides the compound into 2 -- The inner court to be used by Muslims and the outer court by Hindus.