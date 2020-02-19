Ayodhya administration withdraws prohibition on sale of meat products imposed in wake of Coronavirus

Prohibition on sale of meat products in wake of Coronavirus in Ayodhya has now been withdrawn by the district administration. The prohibition was ordered on February 14.

Coronavirus death toll continues to rise in China

The death toll due to Coronavirus has surged to 2,000, in China, according to the government. However, new virus cases in the country has recorded a decline for the second consecutive day.

1,749 new infections and 136 new deaths were caused due to Coronavirus after China’s leader said disease prevention and control was at “a critical time.”

35 people discharged from quarantine facility in Delhi

The Union Health Ministry has said that several people who were quarantined after their return from Coronavirus-hit China, shall be discharged from Indian Army facility in Manesar facility. They have tested negative in their latest tests for Coronavirus.

Efforts by China

China has locked down several cities in central Hubei province where the outbreak hit hardest, halting nearly all transportation and movement except for the quarantine efforts, medical care and delivery of food and basic necessities.

China also may postpone its biggest political meeting of the year, the annual congress due to start in March, to avoid having people travel to Beijing while the virus is still spreading. One of the automotive industry’s biggest events, China’s biannual auto show, was postponed, and many sports and entertainment events have been delayed or canceled.

