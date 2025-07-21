'We want to stand with truth': Aviation Minister in Parliament on Air India crash probe Air India plane crash: The aircraft, which was operating the flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff.

New Delhi:

Amid growing speculation around the probe into the Air India crash, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of India successfully decoded data from the black box of the fatal aircraft that crashed last month in Ahmedabad soon after takeoff. The Union Minister further said that the AAIB follows a definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing Air India plane crash, adding that the government wants to stand with the truth, not anything else.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "AAIB has been successful in decoding data from the black box of the Air India plane that crashed last month. AAIB follows a definitive, rule-based process, totally unbiased in probing the Air India plane crash. We want to stand with the truth, not anything else. We want to find out what exactly happened in the AI plane crash, which will come out only after the AAIB final probe report.

The crash, which occurred on June 12, is currently under active investigation.

The AAIB report said the fuel supply to both engines of flight AI171 was cut off within a second of each other, causing confusion in the cockpit and the airplane plummeting back to the ground almost immediately after taking off. The 15-page report also said in the cockpit voice recording, an unidentified pilot asked the other why he had cut off the fuel, which the other denied.

(With agencies input)

