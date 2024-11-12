Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire: Passengers evacuated from burning compartments at Bharuch station

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire.

In a shocking incident, the Mumbai-Amritsar Express caught fire on Tuesday. Passengers were evacuated from burning compartments at Bharuch station. Soon after receiving news about the icnident, police personnel reached the spot. Preliminary reports suggest short circuit to be the reason for the fire.

There was panic among passengers due to smoke coming out of the train. The train stopped for 45 minutes after a sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in the second compartment from the engine. Along with the fire brigade, the police are also present at the spot. No casualties reported so far.

This is a breaking storyt, more details will be added..............