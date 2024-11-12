Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire: Passengers evacuated from burning compartments at Bharuch station

Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire: Passengers evacuated from burning compartments at Bharuch station

Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire: The train stopped for 45 minutes after a sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in the second compartment from the engine.

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 20:01 IST
Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire.
Image Source : SCREENGRAB Mumbai-Amritsar Express catches fire.

In a shocking incident, the Mumbai-Amritsar Express caught fire on Tuesday. Passengers were evacuated from burning compartments at Bharuch station. Soon after receiving news about the icnident, police personnel reached the spot. Preliminary reports suggest short circuit to be the reason for the fire. 

There was panic among passengers due to smoke coming out of the train. The train stopped for 45 minutes after a sudden fire broke out due to a short circuit in the second compartment from the engine. Along with the fire brigade, the police are also present at the spot. No casualties reported so far. 

This is a breaking storyt, more details will be added..............

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement