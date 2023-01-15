Sunday, January 15, 2023
     
Army evacuates 172 stranded workers at Zojila Tunnel site after major avalanche hits region

An Army statement said on Sunday, "Yesterday in a major avalanche occurrence near Sarbal Nilagrar workers of the construction company got stuck. Avalanche rescue teams of Army and Ganderbal police got into action & after hours of gruelling effort finally all 172 workers were brought to safety."

Ganderbal Avalanche: The Indian Army after hectic efforts succeeded in evacuating 172 workers stranded at the Zojila Tunnel construction site in J&K's Ganderbal district.

An Army statement said on Sunday, "Yesterday in a major avalanche occurrence near Sarbal Nilagrar workers of the construction company got stuck. Avalanche rescue teams of Army and Ganderbal police got into action & after hours of gruelling effort finally all 172 workers were brought to safety."

This incident happened immediately after 12 January when due to a major avalanche two workers lost their lives.

"Having received the information 34 AR got into action. A detailed plan was made. Army pressed into effect not only avalanche rescue equipment but also avalanche rescue dogs."

A senior official said that no effort would be spared to save the lives of the bravehearts working in the Zojila tunnel tirelessly.

(With inputs from IANS)

