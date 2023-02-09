JKDMA issues Avalanche warning in J-K over Anantnag and 11 more districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) JKDMA issues Avalanche warning in J-K over Anantnag and more districts

Avalanche: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Thursday (February 9, 2023) issued a warning for Avalanche in various districts in Jammu and Kashmir. As per JKDMA, an avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur in the next 24 hours in J&K.

Avalanche to affect these districts

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, the avalanche is predicted to occur above 2000 to 2500 meters over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kistwar, Poonch, Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

'An avalanche with medium danger level likely to occur above 2000 to 2500 meters over Anantnag, Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Kulgam, Doda, Kistwar & Poonch districts in next 24 hours: JKDMA' a tweet of ANI reads.

Rajouri & Ramban are also to be affected

The tweet thread of ANI further mentioned, 'An avalanche with medium danger level likely to occur above 2000 to 2500 meters over Reasi, Rajouri & Ramban district in next 24 hours: JKDMA.'

