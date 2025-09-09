Avalanche hits Siachen Glacier in Ladakh; 3 soldiers killed, rescue operations underway The incident evokes unpleasant memories of 10 soldiers getting killed in an avalanche in Siachen in February 2016.

New Delhi:

A devastating avalanche struck the Siachen base camp in Ladakh, leading to the tragic deaths of three Indian Army personnel, officials confirmed. Rescue teams are currently engaged in search and relief efforts to locate any survivors and assess the damage caused by the natural disaster.

Avalanche strikes one of the world's highest battlefields

The Siachen Glacier, situated at an altitude of around 20,000 feet along the northern tip of the Line of Control (LoC), is known for its treacherous terrain and extreme weather conditions. Temperatures in the region often plummet to a bone-chilling -60 degrees Celsius, making survival and military operations exceptionally challenging. Avalanches are a frequent hazard faced by soldiers stationed here.

History of deadly avalanches in Siachen

This recent incident adds to a series of fatal avalanches in the Siachen region. In 2021, an avalanche struck sub-sector Haneef, killing two soldiers. Despite the tragedy, several other soldiers and porters were rescued after a gruelling six-hour operation.

Similarly, in 2019, a massive avalanche claimed the lives of four soldiers and two porters while patrolling near a post at 18,000 feet. On February 3, 2016, another catastrophic avalanche buried ten soldiers at 19,600 feet. Among them was Lance Naik Hanamanthappa Koppad, who initially survived but succumbed to multiple organ failure days later.

Challenges of operating in extreme conditions

The Siachen Glacier is often called the world's highest battlefield due to its extreme altitude and hostile environment. Soldiers here face multiple threats beyond enemy action, including frostbite, hypoxia, and avalanches. The recent tragedy underscores the ongoing risks faced by Indian troops defending this strategic region.

Ongoing rescue efforts and future precautions

Authorities have intensified rescue operations, deploying specialised teams equipped to handle the glacier’s harsh conditions. The Indian Army continues to review safety protocols to better protect personnel stationed in this perilous zone.

As the search continues, the nation mourns the loss of its brave soldiers who serve on one of the most challenging frontlines in the world.