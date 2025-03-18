Avalanche alert issued for these regions In Himachal Pradesh | Check full details The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued an avalanche alert for Himachal Pradesh likely to happen in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological (Met) Office issued an avalanche alert for some high-altitude regions in Himachal Pradesh, warning of potentially unsafe conditions over the next 24 hours. An orange alert has been issued for the possibility of avalanches in high-altitude areas of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts in the next 24 hours. The weather office has also predicted showers in Himachal Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The alert comes as the state braces for a wet spell predicted to last until Friday. The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment, Chandigarh, has issued an orange alert for areas at higher elevations, including Chamba (above 2,850 meters) and Lahaul and Spiti (above 2,900 meters), where avalanches are more likely.

A yellow alert, indicating partly unsafe conditions, has been issued for Kullu and Kinnaur, both above 2,900 meters, while a green alert has been issued for Shimla district, warning of isolated instability. Authorities have urged residents and travellers in these areas to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions.

According to IMD, Kalpa received 22.6 mm of rain, Manali (18 mm), Kotkhai (16.1 mm), Rohru (15 mm), Saloni (14.2 mm), Theog and Kufri (12 mm each), Kasauli (11 mm), Seobagh (10 mm), Bhuntar (8.6 mm), Shimla (8.2 mm), Solan (7 mm) and Chamba (6 mm).

The weather in the state remained predominantly dry over the past 24 hours. Since Monday evening, the region recorded light rainfall of 3.5 mm in Pandoh, and one cm of rain in both Chamba and Dalhousie. Thunderstorms were also reported in Kangra. Despite the wet conditions in some areas, the weather remained mostly dry across the state.

The Met Office predicts light rain and snow at isolated locations in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Chamba from Wednesday to Friday. Travellers in these areas are advised to be cautious as weather conditions could deteriorate quickly.

Regarding temperatures, Tabo in Spiti Valley recorded the lowest night temperature of minus 8 degrees Celsius, while Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was the hottest, reaching a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius.

As of March 18, Himachal Pradesh has received 75.3 mm of rainfall from March 1 to 18, surpassing the normal rainfall of 67 mm for this period. Local authorities are monitoring the weather closely and have urged the public to stay informed about the ongoing weather conditions.

(PTI inputs)