Avadh Ojha quits politics months after Patparganj poll loss, AAP leader Somnath Bharti reacts sharply Avadh Ojha has exited politics less than a year after his electoral debut as AAP's Patparganj candidate. His announcement triggered mixed reactions within AAP, with leaders like Somnath Bharti calling politics a long-term commitment.

New Delhi:

Civil services coaching teacher Avadh Ojha on Tuesday announced his retirement from politics, nearly ten months after contesting his first election from Delhi's Patparganj assembly constituency. Ojha had entered the political arena as the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate in the 2024 Delhi Assembly polls but lost the seat to the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ravinder Singh Negi by a margin of more than 28,000 votes.

Ojha's post on X

In a post on X, Ojha thanked AAP leadership and workers for their support. He wrote, "Respected Arvind ji, Manish ji, Sanjay ji, all AAP office-bearers, workers, leaders etc., a heartfelt thank you to all of you. I shall remain indebted for the love and respect you have given me. Retirement from politics is my personal decision. Arvind ji, you are a very great leader. Jai Hind." He also expressed his gratitude to the residents of Patparganj for their affection during his campaign.

Notably, Ojha had been chosen to replace former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who won the Patparganj seat in 2013, 2015 and 2020. This year, Sisodia contested from Jangpura but lost to the BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah by over 600 votes.

Somnath Bharti reacts sharply to Ojha's exit

Reacting to Ojha's announcement, AAP leader Somnath Bharti posted a detailed message on X, stating his disappointment over the move. "I have personal regard for you @OjhaAvadh57 Ji but politics is not a short-term project and a person of your maturity and prominence should have weighed options before stepping into Politics and that too with @AamAadmiParty," Bharti wrote.

Bharti added that several long-time party workers had hoped for a ticket from Patparganj but the party trusted Ojha to contribute meaningfully beyond election results. He emphasised that AAP represents the future of India and highlighted the party's focus on education, healthcare and other public welfare areas. Which party talks of reforms in education, healthcare and other basic needs of ordinary people which makes over 90% population of India," Bharti asked while stressing that parties like the BJP and Congress do not talk about people's concerns.

ALSO READ: Patparganj Election Result 2025: BJP's Ravinder Negi wins by 28,072 votes, AAP's Avadh Ojha loses