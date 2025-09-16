'Venomous, anti-Hindu': Arundhati Roy faces flak for claiming India has 'waged war' on its own citizens Arundhati Roy claimed that India has "perpetually waged war" on its own citizens since independence, and that Pakistan never deployed its army against its own people.

Author Arundhati Roy has sparked controversy with her remarks alleging that the Indian state has "perpetually waged war" on its own citizens since independence, citing regions such as Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Telangana, Punjab, Goa, and Hyderabad as examples.

In a video shared by writer Anand Ranganathan, Roy could be heard asserting that "Pakistan has not deployed its army against its own people in the way the democratic Indian state has." She went on to argue that the "upper-caste Hindu state was perpetually at war" with its own citizens, citing regions like Kashmir, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Telangana, Punjab, Goa, and Hyderabad.

'When irresistible weed meets immovable hallucination'

Sharing the video, Anand Raghunathan, on X wrote, "When irresistible weed meets immovable hallucination."

"According to Arundhati Roy, the 1961 liberation of Goa by India was in reality an Upper-caste Hindu State waging a war against Christians," he added.

Venomous, anti-Hindu: Kanwal Sibal

Former Indian Foreign Secretary and current JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal strongly criticised Roy's remarks after resharing a post by Raghunathan. Sibal described Roy as "venomous against her own country" and "deeply anti-Hindu," accusing her of backing terrorism against the Indian state and deliberately distorting facts to push what he termed a "communal and anarchist agenda."

He also countered Roy's comparison with Pakistan, pointing out that Pakistan itself has carried out several military operations against its own citizens.

"She is venomous against her own country. Deeply anti- Hindu. Supports terrorism against the Indian state. Blatantly distorts the truth to support her deeply communal and anarchist agenda. Claims risibly that the Pakistani state unlike the Indian one has not used the military against its own people.

Really? What about Pakistani military operations in the FATA, PATA and Baluchistan? The Pakistani military used tanks and air power in Operation Zarb e Azb in 2014 in North Waziristan.

Carried out Operation Rahat e Nijat in South Waziristan in 2009. Musharraf's operation against the Balochis in2006 and using artillery to kill Nawab Akbar Bugti.? These operations in Baluchistan continue. Operation Azm-e-Istehkam is a counter-insurgency operation launched by Pakistan in June 2024." he said.

How did other social media users react?

Arundhati Roy's remarks triggered a storm of backlash on social media, with users accusing her of distorting history and undermining India's democratic fabric. Some even went as far as demanding that her citizenship be revoked, arguing that her statements echoed anti-India propaganda.

"Her hypocrisy is crystal clear. While she spews venom against India, distorts facts, and paints Hindus as villains, she shamelessly whitewashes Pakistan’s bloody history. To claim that Pakistan hasn’t used its military against its own people is laughable. The record is public," said a user in a comment section on Kanwal Sibal's post.

"She should have had a UAPA against her long long back, and there are times when it's fine to send a few people home with a Charlie," said another.

"Extremely well put Sir. These fake intellectuals get so emboldened with one booker under their armpit and a mike on thier mouth from the liberal left woke media. I wish we had people like you giving reply to people like her in a open debate but these are cowards and won't dare engage there," said a user in comment section.