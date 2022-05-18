Maharashtra: Security heightened at Aurangzeb's tomb after MNS leader says it should be destroyed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Security heightened at Aurangzeb's tomb

Additional security was deployed at Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad after an MNS leader questioned the need for the monument's existence. According to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) official, an MNS leader said the tomb should be destroyed.

Notably, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's recent visit to the tomb was criticised by the ruling Shiv Sena in the state as well as the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

On Tuesday, MNS spokesperson Gajanan Kale in a tweet wondered what was the need for Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra and said it should be destroyed so that people would not go there.

Following the tweet, some people in the Khultabad area, where the tomb is located, tried to lock the structure, which is protected by the ASI.

When contacted, ASI's Aurangabad circle superintendent Milan Kumar Chauley told PTI that some people tried to lock the tomb, claiming there was a threat of it being vandalised.

"But, I said unless anything is given to the ASI in writing, I shall not act on it. We have kept the monument open and have added four more security guards there. We also conveyed about the situation to police and they sent a security van there," he said.

Days after Owaisi's visit to the tomb earlier this month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had wondered if such an act was aimed at creating a new controversy in Maharashtra which is functioning peacefully.

