Aurangzeb's tomb row: Where is Mughal Emperor buried? Why his grave unadorned?

Aurangzeb's tomb row: The ongoing dispute over the demand to remove Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb sparked unrest in central Nagpur on Monday evening, resulting in violent clashes, incidents of arson, and stone-pelting in several areas. These disturbances come amid rising calls for the tomb's removal. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a Hindu nationalist group, recently submitted a memorandum to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming the tomb represents historical oppression. They cited Aurangzeb's execution of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and the demolition of Hindu temples as reasons for their demand. In light of threats to the site, security around Aurangzeb's tomb has been tightened. Entry now requires visitor registration and valid ID proof. Personnel from the State Reserve Police Force, local police, and Home Guards have been deployed to ensure security in the area.

But have you ever wondered where the Mughal Emperor is buried and why his grave is unadorned? Let's explore.

Where is Aurangzeb's tomb?

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, ruled India from 1658 to 1707 and remains one of the most controversial figures in Indian history. He ascended the throne after a brutal war of succession, defeating his brothers to seize power. Unlike his predecessors Babur, Humayun, Akbar, Jahangir, and Shah Jahan, who adopted relatively inclusive and culturally rich policies, Aurangzeb's reign was marked by rigid Islamic rule, the enforcement of Sharia law, and aggressive military campaigns.

Aurangzeb died on March 3, 1707, in Ahmednagar (now Ahilyanagar), Maharashtra. However, his final resting place is in Khuldabad, Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Maharashtra. According to historians, Aurangzeb had expressed his wish to be buried in Khuldabad, and his son, Azam Shah, fulfilled this request. It is believed that during his later years, Aurangzeb earned money by stitching caps to fund his burial, which reportedly cost just 14 rupees and 12 annas.

Why is Aurangzeb's tomb unadorned?

Unlike the grand mausoleums built for other Mughal emperors, Aurangzeb’s tomb is unadorned, in line with his wish to be buried in a simple open grave. His grave is plain and marked only by a plain white cloth and covered with soil, allowing herbs to grow naturally over it.

Aurangzeb, the sixth Mughal emperor, chose a simple and austere burial for himself, in line with his strict interpretation of Islamic principles. Aurangzeb has written in his will that he should be buried in a simple open-air grave, without any grand mausoleum or decoration.

His tomb, located in the courtyard of the dargah of Sufi saint Sheikh Zainuddin Shirazi in Khuldabad, stands in stark contrast to the majestic tombs of emperors like Humayun in Delhi, Akbar in Sikandra, and Shah Jahan at the Taj Mahal in Agra. A low marble enclosure around the grave was later added by Lord Curzon during British rule.

