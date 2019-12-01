Image Source : ANI Delhi: Aurangzeb Road sign boards blackened by Akali Dal MLA

Aurangzeb Road signboards were blackened on Sunday by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members. The group demanded 'removal of Aurangzeb's name from roads and books'. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sirsa said, "Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life against Aurangzeb's attempts of forceful conversions. We oppose Aurangzeb's name on the streets and books, he was a murderer. Seeing his name on streets hurts our sentiments."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life against Aurangzeb's attempts of forceful conversions. We oppose Aurangzeb's name on the streets and books, he was a murderer. Seeing his name on streets hurts our sentiments. https://t.co/hQUzsTXni4 pic.twitter.com/FGuhmo3ThF — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Sirsa is a senior SAD leader and MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanth likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb