Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi: Aurangzeb Road sign boards blackened by Akali Dal MLA

Delhi: Aurangzeb Road sign boards blackened by Akali Dal MLA

Aurangzeb Road signboards were blackened on Sunday by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members. The group demanded 'removal of Aurangzeb's name from roads and books'. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 01, 2019 16:24 IST
Delhi: Aurangzeb Road sign boards blackened by Akali Dal
Image Source : ANI

Delhi: Aurangzeb Road sign boards blackened by Akali Dal MLA 

Aurangzeb Road signboards were blackened on Sunday by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members. The group demanded 'removal of Aurangzeb's name from roads and books'. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sirsa said, "Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life against Aurangzeb's attempts of forceful conversions. We oppose Aurangzeb's name on the streets and books, he was a murderer. Seeing his name on streets hurts our sentiments."

Sirsa is a senior SAD leader and MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat. 

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanth likens Akhilesh Yadav to Aurangzeb

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News