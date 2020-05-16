Auraiya accident: PMO announces Rs 2 lakh compensation for dead migrant workers' families

Image Source : PTI The site of the accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh

The Centre has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the migrant workers who lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also approved a relief of Rs 50,000 for those who have sustained non-fatal injuries in the accident.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," a tweet from the PMO said.

At least 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Saturday.

Some of the workers coming from Delhi had stopped for tea when the accident occurred between 3 am and 3.30 am on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat stretch of National Highway 19, police said.

Most of those killed were from Jharkhand and West Bengal, and some from Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

