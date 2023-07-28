Aura & Company launches India's first eLaw firm, aiming to revolutionise legal solutions

Follow us on Image Source : MATELLIO (REPRESENTATIVE) Aura & Company launches India's first eLaw firm

Aura & Company, a law firm in the country, has announced the launch of India’s first eLaw firm seeking to pioneer the delivery of legal services in the digital age.

The firm aims to offer businesses and individuals seamless access to expert legal solutions through an ePortal.

According to the company, the launch of the eLaw Firm reinforces the firm's dedication to innovation and adapting to the evolving needs of clients in the digital era.

The newly launched eLaw Firm, according to Aura & Company, brings a convenient dimension to the legal landscape with a user-friendly ePortal.

It said that the clients can now access a wide range of legal services from their comfort places.

“From consultations to document submissions, case tracking, and more, the ePortal offers a seamless experience, streamlining legal processes for enhanced efficiency,” the company said.

Managing Partner at Aura & Company, Shiv Mangal Sharma, said that the firm marks a transformative shift in how legal services are delivered.

“Our ePortal is designed to cater to the diverse legal needs of businesses and individuals, offering a blend of expertise, technology, and personalised support that sets us apart as pioneers in the industry,” he said.

Aura & Company said that the launch of ePortal aims to bridge geographical barriers and maximize accessibility for clients across India and beyond.

“As India's first eLaw Firm, Aura & Company invites businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals to experience the future of legal solutions. The ePortal is now live, empowering clients to access expert legal counsel with just a few clicks,” the company said.

Aura & Company is a premier law firm in India, renowned for its comprehensive legal services and client-centric approach.

