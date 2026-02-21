Attingal Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Attingal Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 128 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a not a general seat and reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Attingal is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thiruvananthapuram district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). O S Ambika, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated P. Sudheer of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a margin of 31636 votes.

Attingal Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 201734 voters in the Attingal constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 92102 were male in Attingal and 109630 were female voters. There was 2 voters who belonged to the third gender. 5147 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Attingal in 2021 was 427 (408 men and 19 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Attingal constituency was 197979. Out of this, 89265 were male and 108714 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 678 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Attingal in 2016 was 532 (378 men and 154 women).

Attingal Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Attingal Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission hasn’t yet announced the schedule.

Attingal Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

Political parties haven’t yet announced their candidates.

Attingal Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate OS Ambika won the Attingal seat with a margin of 31636 votes (21.57%). She was polled 69898 votes with a vote share of 47.35%. She defeated BJP candidate Adv P Sudheer, who got 38262 votes with a vote share of 25.92%. RSP candidate Adv. A Sreedharan stood third with 36938 votes (25.02%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Adv B Satyan won the Attingal seat with a margin of 40383 votes (29.23%). He was polled 72808 votes with a vote share of 52.71%. RSP candidate K.Chandrababu got 32425 votes (23.47%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate Raji Prasad stood third with 27602 votes (19.98%).

Attingal Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Adv B Satyan (CPM)

2011: Advocate B Satyan (CPM)

2006: Anathalavattom Anandan (CPI(M)

2001: Vakkom Purushothaman (INC)

1996: Anathalavattom Anandan (CPM)

1991: T Saratchandra Prasad (INC)

1987: Ananthalavattom Anandan (CPM)

1982: Vakkom B Purushothaman (IND)

1980: Vakkom Purushothaman (INC)

1977: Vakkam Purushothaman (INC)

1970: Vakkom Purushothaman (INC)

Attingal Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Attingal Assembly constituency was 147626 (72.88%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 138137 (69.53%).