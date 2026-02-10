Attempts are being made to steal our country's data; govt working to combat cyber crimes: Amit Shah Amit Shah said approximately 100 people fall victim to cybercrime every hour. "We have increased the speed of investigations. With digital transactions, the risk has also increased," he added.

New Delhi:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed the National Conference on Tackling Cyber-Enabled Frauds and Dismantling the Ecosystem organised by the CBI and said attempts are being made to steal our country's data, and the Centre is continuously working to combat cyber crimes. The Home Minister added that the CBI is a unit in which many different departments and units are working together on a single platform to prevent cybercrimes.

Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in the digital journey: Shah

"Everyone's efforts are aligned—only then can the desired results be achieved,” he said, adding, "Cybersecurity is of paramount importance in our digital journey over these past 11 years."

The Union Home Minister said originally, there were 25,000 users, but now they have crossed 1 billion. "The rate of 1 GB of data has decreased by 97 percent. Every second digital transaction in the world is taking place in India. Those we need to protect—over 97 crore Jan Dhan accounts," he said.

Approximately 100 people fall victim to cybercrime every hour

Amit Shah added that cybersecurity is now also linked to the data of our country's organisations, which is being stolen and sold to our enemies.

"Approximately 100 people fall victim to cybercrime every hour. We have increased the speed of investigations. With digital transactions, the risk has also increased. Today, mule accounts are being bought and sold. Banks should use the Mule Account Hunter app developed by banks," he said.

