Attempting to flee police, 2 thieves die after falling off speeding bike in Haryana's Hisar

Two men, alleged to be thieves, died and their third accomplice got injured when they fell off their "speeding" motorcycle trying to flee upon hearing a police siren here on Monday, police said. The incident happened on Loha Mandi-Balsamand Road area of Hisar district in the early hours of the day, they said.

Around 4 am, three persons were wandering in the area and broke the locks of a few shops, according to police.

The trio tried to break open one such outlet when they found that its owner was sleeping inside, who woke up and raised an alarm.

When the men heard the sirens of a police patrol team, the thieves panicked and tried to escape on their motorcycle but met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Kuldeep alias Baga, a resident of Vinod Nagar Mill Gate area in Hisar and Radhey Sham alias Sera of of Chaudhariwas village in the same district, they said.

The injured Ritik of Rishi Nagar in Hisar was admitted to hospital where his condition is said to be critical, police added.