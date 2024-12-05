Attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal: Accused Narain Singh Chaura sent to three-day police custody

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sukhbir Singh Badal in a wheelchair near the entrance of the Golden Temple. (Representative image)

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal narrowly escaped a bid on his life on Wednesday. The shooter, identified as former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal at Golden Temple in Amritsar yesterday has been sent to a three-day police custody by an Amritsar court.

The attack took place when the former Punjab deputy chief minister was performing the duty of a ‘sewadar’ at the main gate of the Sikh shrine as religious penance for ‘mistakes’ committed by the SAD government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. The entire incident was caught on camera by media persons who were gathered to cover the second day of Badal serving the punishment by Akal Takht.

As devotees were entering, the 68-year-old shooter slowly walked towards Badal, who was sitting in his wheelchair and pulled out a gun from his pocket. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jasbir Singh, who was standing close to Badal in plainclothes, sensed the threat to the senior Akali leader and pounced on the shooter, grabbed his hands and pushed them upwards after which the attacker was overpowered with the help of other security personnel and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force members.

In the melee, the gun fired and the bullet hit the entrance wall of the shrine behind Sukhbir Badal, who escaped unhurt. Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla told PTI that more than 20 cases including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are registered against Chaura.He was involved in the 2004 Burail jailbreak case where he allegedly helped terrorists Jagtar Singh Hawara, Paramjit Singh Bheora and two others escape from prison. A native of Chora Bajwa village Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district, he has been out on bail.

Chaura had remained in jail in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Chandigarh, his wife Jasmeet Kaur told reporters at his native place. To a question, she said he had told her that he was going to Golden Temple and added that whatever he did was wrong.

The motive behind the attack will be ascertained after questioning Chaura.

(With inputs from PTI)