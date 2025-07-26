Atishi appointed Aam Aadmi Party in-charge for Goa amid political turmoil Atishi’s elevation to the role comes at a time of escalating political friction. She alleged that the BJP has reignited its campaign of political vendetta by once again deploying central investigative agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and CBI as tools of intimidation.

New Delhi:

In a significant reshuffle, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday (July 25) appointed senior leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi as the new in-charge (Prabhari) for the party’s Goa unit. The appointment follows the unavailability of Pankaj Gupta, who previously held the position, due to health issues.

The announcement was made via the party’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "AAP Leader @AtishiAAP has been appointed as the Prabhari for the state of Goa. Best wishes to her on the new responsibility."

Renewed allegations against BJP and central agencies

Atishi’s appointment comes amid heightened political tensions. Speaking at a press conference earlier, Atishi accused the BJP of resuming its “political vendetta” by misusing central investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

She cited recent Supreme Court observations that described these agencies as “caged parrots,” alleging that despite years of raids, the BJP has failed to prove a single charge of corruption against AAP leaders.

Link to Gujarat by-election: “ED raids are politically timed”

Atishi drew attention to the Visavadar by-election in Gujarat, where the AAP clinched a surprise victory despite what she described as "massive misuse" of the state's resources by the ruling BJP.

“Why are ED cases being reopened against AAP leaders now? It’s not a coincidence—it’s retaliation for our bypoll victory in Visavadar,” she said.

She alleged that during the election, BJP used every trick in the book, including distributing alcohol in Gujarat, a dry state, under police protection. AAP workers and candidates were allegedly threatened, intimidated, and even approached with offers to defect, Atishi claimed.

AAP’s rising influence and BJP’s declining grip

According to Atishi, AAP’s growing influence in regions like Gujarat is exposing what she termed the BJP's "decades-long decline." She insisted that the BJP is attempting to counter this shift through harassment rather than democratic competition.

“The cycle of fake cases is back in motion. Despite scathing criticism from the judiciary, the BJP continues to weaponise agencies to silence opposition,” she added.

What lies ahead in Goa?

With her new role as Goa in-charge, Atishi is expected to lead the AAP’s charge in building a grassroots presence and strategising for upcoming local and national elections. Her appointment could signal an aggressive expansion of AAP’s national ambitions, especially in states where the party sees political opportunity.