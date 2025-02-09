Atishi and four BJP women MLAs Mark Delhi's fewest women legislators in a decade

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections.

The Delhi Assembly election results witnessed a thumping victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) bigwigs conceded defeat failing to get the majority mark. Despite this, it is significant to note that the outgoing Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi was among the five notable women candidates who emerged victorious in the poll race.

Notably, this is the fewest number of women legislators that Delhi has elected in a decade.

Atishi was also the only woman who won from AAP in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections retaining the Kalkaji constituency by defeating her opponent Ramesh Bhiduri of the BJP by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Big win for four women BJP candidates

The saffron fold’s four women candidates including, Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Poonam Sharma from Wazirpur, Neelam Pahelwan from Najafgarh, and Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash triumphed the elections.

Rekha Gupta won from Shalimar Bagh with 68,200 votes defeating AAP’s Bandana Kumari by a huge margin of 29,595. Poonam Sharma won from Wazirpur with 54,721 votes defeating AAP’s Rajesh Gupta by a margin of 11.425 votes.

Neelam Pahelwan won from Najafgarh with 10,1708 votes defeating AAP candidate Tarun Kumar by a margin of 29,009 votes. Shikha Roy won from Greater Kailash with 49,594 votes defeating AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes.

Of the total 699 candidates in the fray this time, 96 were women. Five years earlier, 672 candidates fought the Assembly polls and of them 76 were women. Eight women candidates had won in the 2020 Assembly polls.

Among the three key political parties in the elections, the BJP and AAP had fielded nine women candidates each whereas the Congress had seven women nominees. All three parties fielded more women candidates this time than the 2020 Assembly polls.

The BJP on Saturday returned to power in Delhi after more than 27 years to sweep away the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP with a two-thirds majority on the back of a hyper-localised campaign and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AAP-da'(disaster) blitzkrieg.