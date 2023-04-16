Atiq Ahmad shot dead: CM Yogi orders to form 3-member judicial commission to probe matter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As per reports, 2-3 unidentified assailants opened fire at them near a medical college in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a high-level inquiry in the killing of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. The Chief Minister also instructed the officials to form a three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission in the matter.

Image Source : INDIA TV17 policemen suspended

Atiq and Ashraf killed

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf was shot dead by three assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Saturday night. They were interacting with the media while being taken to the Prayagraj Medical College for a checkup when the assailants opened fire. They were shot from point blank range while they were taken for medical test at Prayagraj Medical College. The attack took place when Atiq and Ashraf were interacting with the media and the whole sequence was captured live on cameras of television news channels.

Also Read: Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf shot from point blank range, attack caught on camera

3 people arrested

At least three people have reportedly been arrested. The assailants have been identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya. The three posed as media persons and were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants. According to sources, a 15-member team has reached the site.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings."Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf Ahmed were brought for medical & while giving media byte, three people came as media persons and shot at them where both of them died. Three people have been arrested, they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down & a constable sustained a bullet injury," said Ramit Sharma, Police commissioner, Prayagraj.

The interrogation of three police constables, who were present when the incident took place has begun while another sustained injuries. Meanwhile, Section 144 has been imposed on several areas in Prayagraj. Both of them had been brought to Pryagraj for a court hearing in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case.

Also Read: Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf killing: Attackers disguised as TV journalists, 15 shots fired - what we know so far

Latest India News