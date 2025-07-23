Atheist Krishna, renowned photoshop artist who made PM Modi laugh, dies due to Pneumonia Krishna wasn't just a master of humour -- his creative genius lay in his ability to blend laughter with emotion. His tragic demise has left his fans and followers heartbroken with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Atheist Krishna, a beloved internet creator known for his witty memes and emotionally resonant Photoshop edits, has tragically passed away following complications from pneumonia. The development has left his fans and followers heartbroken with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Krishna wasn't just a master of humour -- his creative genius lay in his ability to blend laughter with emotion. From light-hearted internet memes that went viral to soul-stirring restorations of old, worn-out photographs, his work consistently touched people's hearts.

According to a post by user @nainaverse, Krishna had been unwell and was in need of surgery. However, his condition took a serious turn after he contracted pneumonia, which severely impacted his health. In a WhatsApp message, his brother confirmed that Krishna passed away at 4:30 am on July 23 due to complications from pneumonia. His untimely death has left his followers and the broader online community stunned and deeply saddened.

Krishna garnered praises from PM Modi, Akshay Kumar

Krishna's unique style and genuine approach to digital storytelling had earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar. Both had acknowledged the warmth and creativity that defined Krishna's online presence. “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour," the Prime Minister Modi had posted on X.

What did Akshay Kumar say?

"I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh… Keep bringing a smile on people's faces with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings from people. Keep it up," Kumar had said in a video message.

Who was Atheist Krishna?

Atheist Krishna, originally from Odisha and later based in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, gained recognition for his ability to breathe new life into old, worn-out photographs of people's loved ones. Through his emotional photo restorations and a signature style of clean, honest humour, he carved a unique space for himself in the digital world. His popularity soared after a spoof video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dancing on stage went viral ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

