At least four killed, 14 injured after collision between buses carrying pilgrims in Punjab's Tarn Taran

At least four people were killed and 14 others injured after two buses carrying pilgrims collided head-on on National Highway-54 in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday evening.

The accident took place around 4 pm when one of the buses, travelling under a pilgrimage scheme, reportedly lost control while attempting to avoid a motorcycle and crossed the road divider before crashing into an oncoming bus.

The collision was so severe that the front portions of both buses were wrecked, leaving passengers trapped and triggering panic at the scene.

Police personnel and local residents rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations. The injured passengers were pulled out of the damaged buses and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Bhalbir Singh Pandhi, a political leader from Kot Ise Khan who witnessed the incident, said the impact of the collision was so severe that both buses were extensively damaged.

The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. The casualty figures are based on preliminary reports, with official confirmation from the administration awaited.

Majithia expresses grief

Reacting to the accident, former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia expressed condolences over the loss of life and called the mishap "extremely distressing".

"The collision involving Chief Minister Teerth Yatra buses near Tarn Taran is deeply distressing. I mourn the loss of life and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. May Waheguru grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families," he wrote in a post on X.

Reported by Vishal Sharma

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