He is just 16, but this young entrepreneur from Kochi, Keralam got appreciation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Raul met the Russian President at the AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, Russia and also scored a selfie with him. Appreciating Raul for his AI innovations, Putin said, "Your work supports PM Narendra Modi's Make in India vision and inspires young people to develop and implement their own solutions."

At 9, Raul started making videos

Raul started with making videos inside bathroom at nine, he built a robot - MeBot for a school project at 12 and at 16, he is running an AI startup. Sharing his journey over social media handle - Instagram, he said, "From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here. More than anything I’ve achieved, I’m grateful for the person this journey has helped me become."

Develops over 15 AI tools

Raul gained interest in technology after his father joined Adobe. He started creating videos with premium video-editing software and then turned into exploring artificial intelligence. He developed more than 15 AI tools including FeedFye, RESQ AI, ZapGap.

Know about Raul's startup

Raul has his own startup - AIRealm Technologies Pvt Ltd where his father, Aju Joseph is an employee drawing a reported monthly salary of around Rs 2 lakh. Raul serves as the company's founder and chief technology officer (CTO) while his father looks after the corporate and business affairs. As per Raul's LinkedIn profile, the company provides users legal guidance through its platform.

Raul's academic career

Raul is a Class 12 Commerce student at North Edappally Government Higher Secondary School, Kochi.

Raul scores a selfie with Vladimir Putin

Raul is popularly known as the "AI Kid of India". He went viral after sharing a selfie with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The 16-year-old discussed the future of education after meeting Putin at AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, Russia.

He also met UN Secretary-General António Guterres at an AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

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