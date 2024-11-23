Assembly Election Result 2024: How many seats are needed to form government in Maharashtra, Jharkhand? Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assembly Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: (From left to right) Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, former Jharkhand CM and BJP leader Babulal Marandi and Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren.

Assembly Election Result 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is taking place today (November 23). The elections in Jharkhand were held in two phases on November 13 (43 seats) and November 20 (38 seats). Maharashtra with 288 Assembly seats voted on November 20. Voters in 43 Assembly constituencies including Hazaribagh, Seraikella, Jamshedpur East, Chaibasa, Jaganathpur, Tamar, Khunti, Ranchi, Lohardaga and Daltonganj in Jharkhand voted on November 13 while 38 constituencies including Barhait, Rajmahal, Dumka, Jamtara, Borio, Godda, Gandey, Giridih, Dhanbad, Silli and Bokaro voted on November 20. Nine seats in Jharkhand and 29 seats in Maharashtra are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), while 28 seats in Jharkhand and 25 seats in Maharashtra are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs). According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 66.05 per cent of voters used their franchise in Maharashtra, while over 67 per cent voted in two phases in Jharkhand.

Main parties in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SHS-UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) are the important parties in Maharashtra. The BJP is in alliance with the Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, while the Congress has tied up with the Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP.

The BJP, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are the important parties in Jharkhand. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal-United (JDU), and Jairam Kumar Mahato's Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) are other important parties.

Key candidates in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) from Kopri-Pachpakhadi, former Chief Minister and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) from Nagpur South West, Ajit Pawar (NCP) from Baramati, Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Worli, Milind Deora (Shiv Sena) from Worli, Chandrashekhar Bawankule (BJP) from Kamthi, Sanjay Nirupam (Shiv Sena) from Dindoshi, Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) from Yevla, Sudhir Mungantiwar (BJP) from Ballarpur, Girish Mahajan (BJP) from Jamner, Sunil Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Vikhroli, Chandrakant Patil (BJP) from Kothrud, Balasaheb Thorat (Congress) from Sangamner, Nana Patole (Congress) from Sakoli, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress) from Karad South, Abu Asim Azmi (SP) from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik (NCP) from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Amit Thackeray (MNS) from Mahim, Rohit Rajendra Pawar (NCP-SP) from Karjat Jamkhed, Jitendra Awhad (NCP-SP) from Mumbra-Kalwa, Nitin Pawar (NCP) from Kalwan, Rajendra Gavit (BJP) from Palghar, Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena) from Ovala-Majiwada, Sunil Prabhu (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Dindoshi, Zeeshan Siddique (NCP) from Vandre East, Ashish Shelar (BJP) from Vandre West, Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena) from Mahim, Aditi Tatkare (NCP) from Shrivardhan, Dilip Walse Patil (NCP) from Ambegaon, Sanjay Jagtap (Congress) from Purandar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP) from Shirdi, Amit Deshmukh (Congress) from Latur City, Dhananjay Munde (NCP) from Parli, Sanjay Bansode (NCP) from Udgir, Sanjaykaka Patil (NCP) from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal, Jayant Patil (NCP-SP) from Islampur, Vinay Kore (JSS) from Shahuwadi, Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP) from Nandurbar, Anil Bhaidas Patil (NCP) from Amalner, Rohini Khadse-Khewalkar (NCP-SP) from Muktainagar, Dharamrao Baba Atram (NCP) from Aheri, Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress) from Bramhapuri, Manikrao Thakare (Congress) from Digras, Sreejaya Chavan (BJP) from Bhokar, Nitesh Rane (BJP) from Kankavli, Nilesh Rane (Shiv Sena) from Kudal, Deepak Vasant Kesarkar (Shiv Sena) from Sawantwadi, Hasan Mushrif (NCP) from Kagal, and Bala Nandgaonkar (MNS) from Shivadi are some of the key candidates in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) from Barhait, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi (BJP) from Dhanwar, former Chief Minister Champai Soren (BJP) from Seraikella, Geeta Koda (BJP) from Jaganathpur, Saryu Roy (JDU) from Jamshedpur West, Hemant Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren (JMM) from Gandey, Sita Soren (BJP) from Jamtara, Louis Marandi (JMM) from Jama, Irfan Ansari (Congress) from Jamtara, Stephen Marandi (JMM) from Maheshpur, Mahua Maji (JMM) from Ranchi, Rameshwar Oraon (Congress) from Lohardaga, Sudesh Mahto (AJSU) from Silli, Sunil Soren (BJP) from Dumka, Lobin Hembrom (BJP) from Borio, Hemlal Murmu (JMM) from Litipara, Basant Soren (JMM) from Dumka, Dr Neera Yadav (BJP) from Kodarma, Jai Prakash Bhai Patel (Congress) from Mandu, Ravindra Kumar Pandey (BJP) from Bermo, Ajoy Kumar (Congress) from Jamshedpur East, Banna Gupta (Congress) from Jamshedpur West, Nilkanth Singh Munda (BJP) from Khunti, Sudarshan Bhagat (BJP) from Gumla, Kamlesh Kumar Singh (BJP) from Hussainabad, Bhanu Pratap Shahi (BJP) from Bhawanathpur, Krishna Nand Tripathi (Congress) from Daltonganj, Randhir Kumar Singh (BJP) from Sarath, and Pradeep Yadav (Congress) from Poreyahat are some of the key candidates in the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

Key constituencies in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Maharashtra: Nandurbar, Amalner, Jamner, Muktainagar, Sindkhed Raja, Badnera, Teosa, Achalpur, Katol, Nagpur South West, Nagpur North, Sakoli, Ballarpur, Bramhapuri, Bhokar, Sillod, Aurangabad West, Yevla, Vasai, Ovala-Majiwada, Mumbra-Kalwa, Thane, Mulund, Vikhroli, Dindoshi, Ghatkopar West, Anushakti Nagar, Vandre East, Vandre West, Dharavi, Worli, Colaba, Shrivardhan, Ambegaon, Baramati, Kothrud, Sangamner, Shirdi, Parli, Solapur City Central, Kankavli, Ratnagiri, Sawantwadi, Kagal, Islampur, Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Mahim, Chinchwad and Pune Cantonment are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra.

Jharkhand: Borio, Pakur, Maheshpur, Shikaripara, Jamtara, Dumka, Poreyahat, Mandu, Hazaribagh, Chatra, Dhanwar, Bhawanathpur, Bokaro, Baghmara, Jamshedpur East, Seraikella, Manoharpur, Khunti, Silli, Lohardaga and Kodarma are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand.

Polling percentage in the last elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Maharashtra recorded 61.44 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2019 while Jharkhand recorded a voter turnout of 65.38 per cent in 2019.

What happened in the last elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand?

The BJP and the Shiv Sena became the largest alliance in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, securing 161 seats (105 for the BJP and 56 for the Shiv Sena), and were expected to form the government. However, the dispute over sharing of the Chief Minister's post caused the alliance to split. The 98-seat Congress-NCP alliance (54 NCP seats and 44 Congress seats) later chose to support Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister. Eknath Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena leader and Cabinet minister, decided to leave the party and form an alliance with the BJP in June 2022, ending Thackeray's tenure. Shinde took over as CM in June 2022. Ajit Pawar followed in the footsteps of Shinde and defected from the NCP with his loyal MLAs and became the Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde government.

The incumbent BJP, led by Chief Minister Raghubar Das, lost to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, which won 47 seats (30 JMM, 16 Congress, and 1 RJD) in the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly elections. The BJP lost its majority and was whittled down to 25 seats. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (P), led by Babulal Marandi, took three seats, while AJSU, led by Sudesh Mahto, only managed two. Both the BJP and the AJSU suffered because they were unable to maintain their alliance in the 2019 elections. In contrast, the BJP received 33.37% of the popular vote, making it the single largest party in terms of vote percentage.

How many seats are required to form government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand?

To form the state's government, a party or coalition must obtain a majority in the Legislative Assembly. The total number of seats in a state's Legislative Assembly determines the majority mark in each state Assembly. In every state, the majority mark is equal to half of the total Assembly seats plus one additional seat. There are 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, and 145 is the majority. In the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly, 41 is the majority mark.