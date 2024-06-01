Assembly Election Results 2024: How many seats are required to form govt in Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, Arunachal?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (From Left to Right) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.

Assembly Election 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on June 2 while the counting for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held on June 4 along with the counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The elections in these four states were held between April 19 and June 1. Arunachal Pradesh with 60 Assembly seats and Sikkim with 32 constituencies voted on April 19. All 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with the first phase of Odisha (28 constituencies). Voters in Odisha used their franchise to elect the 147-member strong state Assembly on May 20 (35 constituencies), May 25 (42 constituencies) and June 1 (42 constituencies) also.

Main parties in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the BJP contested all 60 seats in the state while the Congress fielded candidates in 19 seats only. The National People's Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are the two other important parties in the state. The BJP already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli with any contest.

In Sikkim, the main contest is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP: Already won), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP: Already won), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress) and Nabam Tado (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are some of the key candidates in Sikkim.

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Pawan Kalyan (JSP), Killi Kruparani (Congress), Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP) are some of the key candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.

Key constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

Arunachal Pradesh: Mukto, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing and Changlang North are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sikkim: Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

Andhra Pradesh: Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu are some of the key Assembly constituencies are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Odisha: Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Polling percentage in 2024

Andhra Pradesh recorded 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim registered a voter turnout of 82.95 per cent and 79.88 per cent respectively. Odisha recorded 74.44 per cent of polling till the completion of Phase 3 on May 25.

What happened in the 2019 elections in these four states?

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in the Assembly and the Congress was relegated to the third position with only 9 seats. Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time. In the 2014 Odisha Election, the BJD won 117 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 16 seats. The BJP won 10 seats.

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, the BJP won 41 seats and Pema Khandu became the Chief Minister again. The Congress won only 4 seats while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the NPP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Election, the Congress won 42 seats while the BJP managed to win only 11 seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 5 seats.

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM won a majority with 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister. The incumbent SDF was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2014 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SDF won 22 seats and Pawan Kumar Chamling became the CM for the fifth time in a row.

How many seats are required to form government in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim?

Every party or any coalition must reach the majority mark in the Legislative Assembly to form the government in the state. The majority mark in each state Assembly depends upon the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of a particular state. The majority mark in any state is half of the number of total Assembly seats plus one more seat. The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has 175 seats and the majority mark is 88. The majority mark in the Odisha Assembly, which has 147 seats, is 74. The majority mark in Arunachal Pradesh is 31 with 60 Assembly seats and 17 in Sikkim with 32 Assembly seats.