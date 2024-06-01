Assembly Election Results 2024 Date: Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim results to be declared on June 2, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From Left to Right) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Assembly Election 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will take place on June 2. Arunachal Pradesh with 60 Assembly seats and Sikkim with 32 constituencies voted on April 19. The counting for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assemblies will be held on June 4 along with the counting of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Main parties in Arunachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the two main political parties in Arunachal Pradesh. However, the BJP contested all 60 seats in the state while the Congress fielded candidates in 19 seats only. The National People's Party (NPP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are the two other important parties in the state. The BJP already won 10 seats including Bomdila, Chowkham, Hayuliang, Itanagar, Mukto, Roing, Sagalee, Tali, Taliha and Ziro-Hapoli without any contest.

Main parties in Sikkim

In Sikkim, the main contest is between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The BJP and the Congress are the other two important parties in the state.

Key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Chief Minister Pema Khandu (BJP: Already won), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein (BJP: Already won), Biyuram Wahge (BJP), Ninong Ering (BJP), Karikho Kri (NPP), Pani Taram (BJP), Kumar Wali (Congress), Kamlung Mosang (BJP), Wangki Lowang (BJP), Honchun Ngandam (BJP), Pasang Dorjee Sona (BJP), Jampa Thirnly Kunkhap (Congress) and Nabam Tado (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Arunachal Pradesh.

Key candidates in Sikkim

Sikkim: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (SKM), former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling (SDF), Bhaichung Bhutia (SDF), Sonam Lama (SKM), Sonam Gyatso Lepcha (SDF), Hishey Lachungpa (SDF), Dilli Ram Thapa (BJP), Narendra Kumar Subba (BJP), Lall Bahadur Das (SKM), Sanjeet Kharel (SKM), Lok Nath Sharma (SKM) and Arun Kumar Upreti (SKM) are some of the key candidates in Sikkim.

Key constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: Mukto, Pasighat West, Chowkham, Tawang, Nacho, Pangin, Roing and Changlang North are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh.

Key constituencies in Sikkim

Sikkim: Soreng-Chakung, Poklok-Kamrang, Barfung, Rhenock, Namchaybong, Gangtok, Upper Burtuk, Rinchenpong and Yangthang are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Sikkim.

Arunachal Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

Arunachal Pradesh recorded 82.95 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 82.17 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

Sikkim polling percentage in 2024

Sikkim recorded 79.88 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 81.43 per cent in the Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Arunachal Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election, the BJP won 41 seats and Pema Khandu became the Chief Minister again. The Congress won only 4 seats while the Janata Dal United (JDU) and the NPP won 7 and 5 seats respectively. In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh Election, the Congress won 42 seats while the BJP managed to win only 11 seats. The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) won 5 seats.

What happened in Sikkim in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SKM won a majority with 17 seats and Prem Singh Tamang became the Chief Minister. The incumbent SDF was reduced to 15 seats in the state. In the 2014 Sikkim Assembly Election, the SDF won 22 seats and Pawan Kumar Chamling became the CM for the fifth time in a row.