Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: 'Strong possibility of polls being held by year-end', says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there's a possibility that the electoral process in Jammu and Kashmir might be held by the end of this year.

During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, "Recently, the delimitation exercise concluded in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Jammu will have 43 seats and Kashmir will have 47 seats in Vidhan Sabha. There's a strong possibility that the electoral process will commence by the end of this year."

The leader added that Pakistan is sowing the seeds of hatred in India. "There's a foreign conspiracy in recent targeted killings in J&K. We need to foil such attempts. We won't let the forceful migration happen to any person from any religion or sect," added the defence minister.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Pakistan is continuously trying to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir through its approach of “bleed India with a thousand cuts”, but warned that a befitting reply will be given if an attempt is made to hurt the unity and integrity of the nation.

“Our neighbour has always resorted to anti-India activities. The state also witnessed terror activities in the past. Pakistan continuously tries to disturb peace in the country through its approach of bleed India with a thousand cuts,” Singh said while addressing security forces in Baramulla district.

The defence minister arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security situation in the Union territory. Singh, however, assured the nation that if an attempt is ever made to hurt the unity and integrity of the country, the armed forces will give a befitting reply.

