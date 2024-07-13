Assembly bypolls results: INDIA bloc secures major victory, bags 10 of 13 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

The by-polls for 13 assembly constituencies across seven states (Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal) concluded on Saturday (July 13), with the INDIA bloc significantly bagging the poll results with 10 victories.

The bloc, consisting of major opposition parties in the country, managed to sweep the polls with 10 significant wins, overpowering their arch-rival BJP, which secured victory in only two seats.

About the results

According to the Election Commission of India data, while, the Congress won a total of four seats—two in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand and two in Himachal Pradesh, its ally TMC also managed to sweep all four seats in West Bengal. Additionally, the INDIA bloc's other major constituents, AAP, while won the Jalandhar West seat in Punjab, the DMK emerged victorious in the Vikravandi constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, on the other hand, the BJP could perform only on two seats. The party bagged the Hamirpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, and Amarwara seat in Madhya Pradesh. Further, it is pertinent to note that the lone seat from Bihar's Rupauli was won by independent candidate Shankar Singh.

The Complete List

Name Party/ Independent Candidate Constituency Won Shankar Singh Independent Candidate Rupauli (Bihar) Kamlesh Thakur Indian National Congress Dehra (Himachal Pradesh) Ashish Sharma Bhartiya Janta Party Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) Hardeep Singh Bawa Indian National Congress Nalagarh (Himachal Pradesh) Kamlesh Pratap Shah Bhartiya Janta Party Amarwara (Madhya Pradesh) Mohinder Bhagat Aam Aadmi Party Jalandhar West (Punjab) Anniyur Siva DMK Vikravandi (Tamil Nadu) Lakhpat Singh Butola Indian National Congress Badrinath (Uttarakhand) Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin Indian National Congress Manglaur (Uttarakhand) Krishna Kalyani All India Trinamool Congress Raiganj (West Bengal) Mukut Mani Adhikari All India Trinamool Congress Ranaghat Dakshin (West Bengal) Madhuparna Thakur All India Trinamool Congress Bagda (West Bengal) Supti Pandey All India Trinamool Congress Maniktala (West Bengal)

