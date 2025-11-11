Assembly bypolls for 8 seats across 6 states and 1 UT underway amid tight security Assembly bypolls 2025: The constituencies where the Assembly bypolls are underway include Budgam and Nagrota in J&K, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

New Delhi:

Voting for by-elections to 8 Assembly constituencies across 6 states and 1 UT started at 7 am amid tight security. The constituencies where the Assembly bypolls are underway include Budgam and Nagrota in J&K, Anta in Rajasthan, Ghatsila in Jharkhand, Jubilee Hills in Telangana, Tarn Taran in Punjab, Dampa in Mizoram, and Nuapada in Odisha.

Nuapada bypolls: Jay Dholakia casts vote

BJP candidate for Nuapada Assembly by-elections, Jay Dholakia says, "The atmosphere is good. I had a darshan of Prabhu Mahadev and took His blessings. The entire Dholakia family is here to contribute to the development of Nuapada, public welfare..."

Jubilee Hills bypolls: Maganti Sunitha casts vote

BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-elections, Maganti Sunitha, cast her vote along with family members at a polling station at Sri Krishnadevaraya Nagar Welfare Centre, Yellareddyguda, in the Jubilee Hills constituency. The seat fell vacant following the demise of her husband and sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise who will decide the electoral fortunes of 58 candidates. The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS.

According to officials, 226 polling stations have been identified as "critical" out of the total 407 polling stations. About 1,800 police force, besides central security force personnel have been deployed for the polling.

The BJP has fielded L Deepak Reddy, while Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress candidate is Naveen Yadav, who enjoys the support of Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

Nuapada assembly bypolls

While polling will end at 5 pm in 311 booths, it will be concluded at 4 pm in 47 sensitive booths, including those in Left Wing Extremist-affected places. Of the 14 contestants, the key candidates are the BJD’s Snehangini Chhuria, BJP’s Jay Dholakia, Congress' Ghasiram Majhi, and Ramakanta Hati of the Samajwadi Party. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia on September 8.The BJP nominee is the son of the deceased.

Ghatshila assembly bypolls

Over 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election and will decide the electoral fate of 13 candidates. The main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling JMM and the BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Somesh Chandra is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Dampa Assembly bypolls

Polling began at 7 am and will be conducted till 4 pm across 41 booths in the constituency, which shares borders with Bangladesh and Tripura. The ruling ZPM fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the main opposition MNF nominated its senior vice-president R Lalthangliana. The Congress fielded party vice-president John Rotluangliana, while the BJP nominated Lalhmingthanga. The by-election was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Tarn Taran Assembly bypolls

Polling for the high-stakes Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll in Punjab began Tuesday morning here amid tight security arrangements. The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.



There are 15 candidates in the fray. The number of eligible voters is 1,92,838 -- 1,00,933 male, 91,897 female, and eight third-gender -- in the constituency. A total of 222 polling stations have been set up at 114 locations, of which 60 are urban and 162 are rural, including four 'model' and three 'pink' polling booths, officials said.



AAP has fielded Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a three-time MLA from Tarn Taran, who joined the ruling party in July this year. The bypoll is seen as a litmus test for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leaders, who aggressively campaigned to retain this seat.

Anta Assembly bypoll

Voting in Baran district's Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan began at 7 am on Tuesday under tight security arrangements, an official said. Over 268 polling stations have been set up across the constituency. The polling will end at 6 pm.

A total of 2,28,264 voters, including 1,16,783 men, 1,11,477 women, are eligible to vote in the bypoll. Counting will take place on November 14.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of sitting MLA (BJP) Kanwar Lal Meena following conviction in a criminal case.

A total of 15 candidates are contesting the bypoll. Former minister Pramod Jain Bhaya is contesting as Congress candidate while the BJP has fielded Morpal Suman. At present, the ruling BJP has 118 out of the 200 Assembly seats. Congress has 66, Bharat Adivasi Party four, BSP two, RLD has one and one seat (Anta) is vacant.