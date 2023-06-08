'We are at a loss to understand...': EAM on reports of Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar

Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada: India on Thursday took strong note of the reports of late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination celebration in Canada. In a shocking incident, a tableau glorifying the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards was allegedly paraded in Canada's Brampton on Sunday, June 4. A clip is doing rounds on the internet where the statue of the former Indian PM can be seen drenched in blood.

Objecting strongly to the celebrations, EAM Dr S Jaishankar said, "...I think there is a bigger issue involved...Frankly, we are at a loss to understand other than the requirements of vote bank politics why anybody would do this...I think there is a larger underlying issue about the space which is given to separatists, to extremists, to people who advocate violence." He also underlined that while it is not good for bilateral relationships, it is also not good for Canada."

The parade was purportedly organised by the Khalistani groups in Canada-- nearly two days before the anniversary of "Operation BlueStar".

High Commissioner for Canada in India Cameron MacKay also expressed his dismay over such celebrations. In atweet he said, "I am appalled by reports of an event in Canada that celebrated the assassination of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. There is no place in Canada for hate or for the glorification of violence. I categorically condemn these activities."

