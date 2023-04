Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Angkita Dutta with Rahul Gandhi Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, who had recently alleged harassment by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas BV & his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav, has been expelled from party for six years for 'anti-party activities.' Latest India News

