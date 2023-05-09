Assam: UCC not in focus now, but we want to ban polygamy, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for banning polygamy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said his government is not mulling over implementing Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state but it does want a law against polygamy.

"We are not going through UCC, but we want to ban polygamy under a State Act. Assam government has decided to form an expert committee to investigate whether the State government has the authority to prohibit polygamy in the region. Assam Government wants to ban polygamy in the state," says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

He said the committee will scrutinize the provisions of The Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Act, 1937, along with Article 25 of the Constitution of India, in relation to the directive principle of state policy for a uniform civil code.

The committee will engage in extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including legal experts, to arrive at a well-informed decision, the CM added.

Meanwhile, the Assam government on Tuesday signed MoUs worth over Rs 8,200 crore with private companies to establish mega industrial projects in various parts of the state. This will lead to the creation of more than 6,000 jobs, with more such mega projects in the offing, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

“Our flourishing economy takes yet another stride on the eve of State Govt's 2 anniversary. These efforts will bring investment worth Rs 8,200 cr and create 6,100 jobs. Many more in pipeline.

Thank you all for reposing faith in Assam’s growth story,” Sarma wrote on Twitter.

Speaking at a programme here to mark the signing of the MoUs, Sarma said the government is in talks with more investors and “big breakthroughs” can be expected soon.

“We are looking for a big industrial summit in later part of 2024. We are waiting for some big breakthroughs. Talks are already on (with prospective investors),” Sarma said as his government is set to complete two years in office.

He said MoUs worth Rs 8,201 crore were signed on Tuesday for investments in sectors ranging from FMCG, cement, glass and electric vehicles.

The chief minister maintained that the state government’s provision for developing customised policies to facilitate investments over Rs 100 has been instrumental in attracting industry leaders over the last two years.

