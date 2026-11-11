'Signal red hai...emergency brake kaam nahi kar raha': Video captures moments before train accident in Assam

A chilling video showing the moments before the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment near Guwahati has surfaced, capturing the locomotive driver's conversation moments before the train went off the tracks. In the footage, recorded from inside the locomotive, the driver can allegedly be heard reporting a possible brake failure and saying that the signal was red but the emergency system was not working. The video captures the sequence of events leading up to the derailment at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday morning, November 11. The locomotive and five coaches of Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed at around 6:54 am.

In the footage, the driver is heard saying, "Signal red hai... emergency laga hua hai, lekin kaam nahi kar raha hai. Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai" (The signal is red... the emergency system is engaged, but it is not working. Nothing is working). Moments later, the locomotive appears to hit the barricades, followed by a loud thud as the train goes off the tracks. The footage offers a glimpse into the moments immediately preceding the accident. However, the reported brake failure and the driver's remarks about the emergency system have not been independently established as the cause of the derailment.

What happened before the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment?

According to the footage, the driver can be heard referring to a red signal and an emergency system that was allegedly not functioning. The conversation also appears to indicate a possible problem with the train's braking system shortly before the locomotive hits the barricades. The video has drawn attention because it captures the moments leading up to the accident from inside the locomotive. However, the railway authorities' official statement has attributed the derailment to the loco pilot's inability to control the train's speed while it was being received at Digaru station.

What did Northeast Frontier Railway say about the accident?

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train when the incident occurred. The railway's official statement said the loco pilot could not control the speed, resulting in the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches.

The accident took place at approximately 6:54 am on November 11. The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, along with other senior officials, proceeded to the spot to monitor restoration operations.

All passengers safe, no injuries reported

Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed that all passengers travelling on the Kolkata-Sairang Express were safe and no injuries had been reported. Arrangements were made to transport passengers to their respective destinations through an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations were also initiated immediately after the derailment.

The incident affected the movement of other trains on the route. Train No. 12067 Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express was controlled at Panbari, while Train No. 15627 Coimbatore-Silchar Express was controlled at Panikhaiti, according to the railway bulletin.

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Kolkata-Sairang Express locomotive, five coaches derail near Guwahati; rescue operation underway