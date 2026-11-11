Kolkata-Sairang Express locomotive, five coaches derail near Guwahati; rescue operation underway

A train accident was reported in Assam on Wednesday morning after the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru, on the outskirts of Guwahati. The locomotive and five coaches of the train went off the tracks at around 6:54 am while it was being received at the station to give precedence to another train. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has confirmed that all passengers are safe and no injuries have been reported.

According to an official press release issued by Northeast Frontier Railway, Train No. 13125 Kolkata-Sairang Express was being received at Digaru railway station when the incident occurred. The railway authorities said the loco pilot could not control the speed of the train, resulting in the derailment. The incident prompted an immediate response from railway officials, with relief and rescue operations launched at the site. The General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, along with other senior officials, has proceeded to the location to monitor restoration work.

What caused the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment?

According to the railway's official statement, the accident occurred at approximately 6:54 am on November 11. The train was being received at Digaru railway station to give precedence to another train when the loco pilot could not control its speed. The locomotive and five coaches subsequently derailed.

The railway has not shared further details about the technical assessment of the incident. Senior officials are at the site to monitor the restoration operation.

All passengers safe, no injuries reported

In its latest update, Northeast Frontier Railway confirmed that all passengers travelling on the Kolkata-Sairang Express are safe and no injuries have been reported. Arrangements have been made to transport passengers to their respective destinations using an alternate train. Relief and rescue operations were started immediately after the derailment. The railway authorities are also overseeing restoration work at the affected location. The General Manager and other senior officials have reached the site to monitor the operation.

Two trains regulated following derailment

The derailment has also affected the movement of other trains on the route. According to the Northeast Frontier Railway press release, two trains have been regulated following the incident.

These include:

Train No. 12067, Guwahati-Jorhat Town Jan Shatabdi Express: Controlled at Panbari.

Train No. 15627, Coimbatore-Silchar Express: Controlled at Panikhaiti.

The railway authorities have not provided further details about the extent of the delay or the revised running schedules of these trains.

Railway helpline numbers for passengers

Passengers and their family members seeking information about the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailment can contact the following railway helpline numbers shared by the authorities.

Guwahati helpline numbers:

0361-2731621

0361-2731622

0361-2731623

Lumding passenger helpline numbers:

03764-263858

03764-265958

03764-263831

Lumding security helpline numbers:

03674-263268

03674-265949

03674-265950

Commercial control / APDJ helpline numbers:

9002052957

9046226635

03564-253498

03564-270870

03564-270871

The railway has launched restoration operations following the derailment. Further updates on the restoration of train services and the movement of affected trains are awaited.

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