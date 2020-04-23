Image Source : ANI Assam to allow 'conditional' inter-district movement for 3 days from April 25

In a relief to the people stuck in various part of the state due to coronavirus lockdown, The Assam government has decided to allow inter-district movement for three days from April 25 subject to the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines. Addressing a press meet, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that from 25 - 27 April, people will be allowed to commute back to their respective natives.

He further said that the people who have their own vehicles and are stuck in different districts due to the lockdown, they can apply for an e-pass with the respective district Deputy Commissioners. Patients will be allowed to visit government hospitals for treatment but they will also have to apply for e-passes,”he said.

He further said that the Assam government will arrange few buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) for the window period for the people without any vehicles or means of transport.

Meanwhile, a fresh coronavirus case was reported in Assam's Dhubri district on Thursday, taking the total virus count in the state to 35.

This is the first COVID-19 case to be reported in the state in the last seven days.

