Friday, January 07, 2022
     
All physical classes shut down in Assam till January 30, say fresh guidelines | Details

Schools up to Class 8 in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class 5 in all other districts will remain closed from January 8.

Guwahati Updated on: January 07, 2022 17:03 IST
assam covid guidelines
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • Assam government today issued fresh Covid guidelines.
  • All physical classes for all standards will be shut down in Assam till January 30.
  • Night curfew timings have been revised from 10 pm to 6 am.

 

The Assam government on Friday issued fresh guidelines in light of rising Covid cases in the state. All physical classes for all standards will be shut down in the state till January 30. Additionally, all schools up to Class 8 in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class 5 in all other districts will remain closed from January 8, the guidelines read.

Here are all the fresh guidelines issued by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma:

  1. Night curfew timings have been revised to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from 6 am on January 8.
  2. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes
  3. Restaurants will operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed.
  4. Only those Covid patients who fall under the BPL category will be provided free of cost treatment by the Assam Government.
  5. No physical classes are allowed till January 30.
  6. Schools up to Class 8 in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class 5 in all other districts will remain closed from January 8.

