Assam rifles soldier martyred, another injured in ambush with terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang

Image Source : ANUPAM MISHRA, INDIA TV One Assam rifles soldier martyred, another injured during ambush with terrorists in Arunachal Pradesh.

An Assam rifles soldier was martyred while another is injured on water tanker duty during an ambush near Hetlong village between Jairampur and Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district. The incident took place on Sunday (today) at around 9:40 am.

Though, no terrorist outfit has taken responsibility for the ambush, but it is suspected that the NSCN (IM) terrorist group could have played role in this cowardice act.

As per reports, the terrorist targeted the water tanker by detonating multiple Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The terrorist opened fire indiscriminately targeting the 19 Assam Rifles personnel immediately after the blast. Several rounds of fire cases have been recovered from the spot.

