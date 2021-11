Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Convoy of Assam Rifles' commanding officer ambushed by terrorists

The convoy of a commanding officer of an Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by terrorists on Saturday. According to the details, the incident was reported from the Singhat sub-division of Manipur’s Churachandpur district.

Family members of the commanding officer were present in the convoy, along with a Quick Reaction Team.

Casualties are feared in the incident, reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

More details are awaited...

