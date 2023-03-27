Monday, March 27, 2023
     
  4. Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park, allegedly killed by poachers first since 1977

Assam: Rhino carcass found at Kaziranga National Park, allegedly killed by poachers first since 1977

The unfortunate killing of the Rhino ended decades-long safety streek in which forest officials have been successfully protecting the one-horn animals from poachers.

Guwahati Updated on: March 27, 2023 19:11 IST
Rhino allegedly killed by poachers.
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Rhino allegedly killed by poachers.

Officials at Kaziranga National Park, Assam found the carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros, allegedly killed by poachers in the forest, said park management on Monday. 

A senior park official said the carcass of a one-horned rhinoceros which was allegedly killed by poachers detected by the forest staff at Kaziranga National Park.

The park recorded zero rhino deaths due to poaching in 2022, the first time since 1977. Two rhinos each were killed in 2020 and 2021.

The carcass of the animal, with its horn missing, was found in Bormer wetland by the staff of Kathpara camp, under the Western Range of Bagori, on Sunday.

“There was a cut mark in the nasal bone of the rhino and the horn was taken away by the miscreants. It is clear that the rhino was killed by poachers around seven days ago,” the official said.

Investigations were on to track the poachers, the official added.

(With PTI input)

