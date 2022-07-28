Assam police detains 11 people connected to Islamic fundamentalism, links with global terror outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Assam police detains 11 people connected to Islamic fundamentalism.

Highlights Assam police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati other districts

They all have alleged links with Islamic fundamentalism, links with terror outfits

Numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents have been seized

The Assam police has detained 11 persons from Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Goalpara districts who are connected to Islamic fundamentalism having linkages with global terror outfits Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), said GP Singh, Special DGP L&O, Border, Director V &AC, Assam.

Post this action, Jamiul Huda Madrassa building at Sahariagaon, Morigaon has been sealed on suspicions of it being a harbour/safe house/camp of the detained persons.

Numerous electronic devices and incriminating documents have been seized from detained persons.

Further investigation and operations are being carried out to unearth the linkages and network.

"It’s an outcome of a long surveillance operation of Assam police and central agencies," says GP Singh.

