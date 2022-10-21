Friday, October 21, 2022
     
Assam Police arrest one more member of banned outfit PFI in Kamrup district

PFI ban: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government will deal firmly with anyone with a "divisive or disruptive design" against India.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Kamrup (Assam) Published on: October 21, 2022 13:30 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Assam Police arrest one more member of banned outfit PFI in Kamrup district.

Highlights

  • Assam Police today nabbed 1 member of banned organisation PFI from Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district
  • Earlier, the district police had arrested 3 PFI members from Nagarbera area in the same district
  • CM Sarma said that govt to deal firmly with anyone with divisive, disruptive design against India

PFI ban: The Assam Police on Friday (October 21) arrested one more member of the banned organisation PFI from the Chhaygaon area in the Kamrup district. Earlier, the district police had arrested three PFI members from the Nagarbera area in the same district.

Hitesh Ch Roy, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kamrup district told media that so far four members of the banned outfit have been arrested.

Earlier, welcoming the government's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "decisive and bold". 

He also said that the government will deal firmly with anyone with a "divisive or disruptive design" against India.

The Central government on September 27 banned Popular Front of India (PFI), its associates, and its affiliates as an unlawful association with immediate effect for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The notification put out by the home ministry clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

The PFI is involved in several "criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a major threat to the internal security of the country", mentioned the notification.

(With ANI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra ATS arrests four PFI activists in Panvel, probe underway

ALSO READ: Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI member from Jalna, 22 held in state so far

