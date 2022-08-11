Assam Police bust five modules; decode vital plans by Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla Team

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Assam Police access vital info about Al-Qaeda, Ansarullah Bangla plans

Highlights Police found that the AQIS/ABT members were using special modern mobile apps for communication

On August 7, the Assam police arrested a woman in connection with AQIS

The woman is the wife of absconding AQIS/ABT member Abu Tallah

The Assam Police have gained access to vital information and have decoded the activities and plans of Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Bangladesh-based Islamic terrorist organization Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). The development comes after the police busted five modules of the ABT in the state.

A senior Assam Police personnel said during the investigation and interrogation of the arrested members of AQIS/ABT, the police found that the AQIS/ABT members were using special modern mobile apps for communication.

"Each module of AQIS/ABT had used special end-to-end encrypted chat apps for communication," the top Assam cop said.

On August 7, the Assam police arrested a woman identified as Jahura Khatun in connection with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from the Bilasipara area in Dhubri district and recovered two mobile phones in her possession.

Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) of Assam police said Jahura Khatun is the wife of absconding AQIS/ABT member Abu Tallah.

"As per our intelligence input, Abu Tallah is a Bangladeshi national and he married Jahura Khatun who is hailing from Bilasipara area in Dhubri district. Jahura Khatun studied till Class 8, but she knew how to handle the special mobile app. They had used the special mobile app for communication," Hiren Nath said.

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a press conference that, six Bangladeshi nationals who are members of AQIS/ABT, entered Assam in 2016-17 and Assam police had arrested one among them and five are still absconding.

According to the police, the communication mode is highly sophisticated. Some apps have been installed. Some people have come from Bangladesh, they installed the app and they talked and then they discontinued the app.

Assam police have so far arrested at least 31 persons including a Bangladeshi national and busted five modules of AQIS/ABT in the state since March this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

