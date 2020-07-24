Moderate intensity earthquake hits Assam, no damage reported

Image Source : PTI Moderate intensity earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit central Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Friday, the fourth quake to hit the state in the past 12 days, officials said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far, the officials said.

The earthquake was felt at 11.08 a.m. and its epicenter was in 25 km depth of the earth in Karbi Anglong, 58 km south-southeast of Tezpur, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The tremors, which lasted for several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes. Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

